The IMSS opened a toll-free line, and has received 258,900 calls to refer patients to private hospitals near their homes.

The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) reported that from April 23 to May 26, 3,968 beneficiaries have been transferred to private hospitals to receive medical care, as part of the agreement that the Federal Government established with the National Association of Hospitals Private.

In a statement, the Institute noted that the entities in which the greatest number of care has been provided in private hospitals are the Mexico City with 746, Jalisco with 504, Guanajuato with 434, Querétaro with 293 and Morelos with 230.

Since the agreement entered into force, two thousand 964 deliveries, pregnancies and puerperiums have been attended; 604 caesarean sections; 58 appendix problems; 91 of hernias; 24 gastric and duodenal ulcers; 175 urological endoscopic surgeries and 694 unspecified procedures, he detailed.

He added that 2,581 beneficiaries have graduated from private hospitals, where they received medical attention in Gynecology and Obstetrics, General Surgery, Gastroenterology, Urology, Neonatal Intensive Therapy and Adults.

The occupation in this subrogation method indicates that of the 3,358 beds, 2,996 are occupied by IMSS beneficiaries, while the rest are patients from ISSSTE, Sedena, Insabi and Pemex.

He also added that the telephone line 800 213 2684 option 1 was made available, in which They have received 258,900 calls, which are answered by 70 doctors, who refer patients to the private hospitals closest to their homes.

In addition, the Institute’s doctors contact the beneficiaries who are between the 38th and 40th week of gestation. In this way, they are channeled directly to the corresponding private hospital, to avoid as far as possible the risk of Covid-19 infection.

He highlighted that derived from this agreement, 357 private hospitals applied to the program; Of these, 212 were approved by the General Health Council. This service will be extended until June 23.