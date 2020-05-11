Six of the seven states with the most confirmed covid-19 cases in the country already have full private hospitals. Amazonas, Pará, Maranhão, Pernambuco, Ceará and Rio de Janeiro have an occupancy rate at the limit in beds of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Only private hospitals in São Paulo still have vacancies, among the states with the most victims of the pandemic.

“More than 90% of occupation is synonymous with lack of vacancy. It is time to clean the bed of the patient who left to put another one in its place”, says Breno Monteiro, president of the National Health Confederation (CNS), which pointed to the collapse in the occupation of private hospitals in those States. He represents companies from various sectors of Health, including 6 thousand private hospitals.

The collapse in the occupation of private hospitals in the most critical states in the pandemic occurs at a time when the National Health Council, an organ linked to the Ministry of Health, recommends the request for private beds. This is a compulsory form of use of equipment by public agencies in extreme cases. The mechanism is provided for in the Constitution and in the public calamity law issued because of the pandemic.

Dissatisfied with the prices offered by the Ministry of Health’s daily ICU, of around R $ 1,600, private hospitals are trying to negotiate a deal with city halls and state departments to provide beds. Especially because, outside the states where there is a breakdown in service, private establishments face idleness.

With health plans suspending examinations, appointments and elective surgeries, that is, those procedures that can be postponed, many private hospitals are empty. These establishments saw their revenue drop sharply overnight and are in danger of closing. “The risk of breaking is enormous,” says Monteiro.

Aldevânio Francisco Morato, president of the Brazilian Federation of Hospitals (FBH), which represents 4,200 establishments, says that private hospitals are having difficulty keeping fixed expenses, the largest of them with personnel. In their accounts, on average, 80% of hospitals are idle in the country and use 20% of capacity. Today 70% of the hospitals represented by the entity are small, have up to 100 beds and cannot bear the drop in revenue. “What will happen? They will close. In a little while they will be sending the employees away because they have no way to pay them.”

Morato says that the issue, at the moment, is also to discuss the amounts paid for the use of hospital equipment. “We will discuss and unite the two forces, the public and the private, so as not to let people die without an ICU.”

Last Tuesday, the External Committee for the Prevention of Coronavirus of the Chamber of Deputies dealt with the private care of covid-19 in states where the Unified Health System (SUS) collapses. At the meeting, which was attended by representatives of private hospitals, health plans and also Santas Casas and philanthropic entities, a proposal was made for states and municipalities to make a public call to private hospitals instead of a mandatory requisition of beds, says the president of the committee, deputy dr. Luizinho (Luiz Antonio Teixeira Jr.), from PT / RJ.

“The risk that we run today is that of a manager, in a moment of despair, to invade a private hospital and put patients from the public network in the ICU. But who will pay the doctor? If no one does, the next day he will not work”, alert.

According to the deputy, it was clear in the discussions of the commission that the solution to the problem of lack of beds is that governments regionally make a public call to hospitals interested in qualifying to offer beds. “This discussion started to lose its rationality, Brazil is very big. What is valid for São Paulo does not apply to Amazonas”, he says.

Despite recognizing the country’s regional differences, especially with regard to prices paid, Fiocruz researcher Francisco Campos Braga Neto says that there is no basis in considering the requisition of beds an “irrational” measure. “In fact, the idea of ​​requesting beds is not only legally supported, but the rationale that sustains it is to save lives that are being lost in the waiting list for care”, says the researcher.

Another point questioned by the specialist is about the risk of survival of private hospitals given the prices offered by the government. He says that if there is an excess of demand for intensive beds, “there will certainly be no loss, because the resources of private establishments will be used”. He considers, however, that it is necessary to seek a fair price, which does not cause damage to public coffers and, on the other hand, is acceptable to private hospitals. Braga Neto recalls, however, that labor costs, one of the most important in hospitals, vary according to the region of the country.

A point of consensus among the participants in the meeting of the External Commission for the Prevention of Coronavirus of the Chamber of Deputies, last week, is that the amount paid by state governments and city halls to use an ICU bed is regionalized. “An ICU bed in São Paulo is more expensive than in Manaus (AM) and Fortaleza (CE)”, exemplifies Deputy Luizinho. At this point, hospital representatives pledged to send regionalized price suggestions within up to a week.

The deputy says that in a proposal made by the Rio government, a daily ICU of R $ 1,600 was offered and there were no hospitals interested. “EPI (Individual Protection Equipment) alone costs R $ 1,000 a day. It has to be a value that is of interest to hospitals”, he argues.

Before the pandemic, the amount paid by SUS for a daily ICU was R $ 500, says the president of CNS. Then, that amount rose to R $ 800 and is now at R $ 1,600. “São Paulo has been the most efficient state in relation to the others in hiring,” says Monteiro. The São Paulo government added R $ 500 to the R $ 1,600 paid by SUS and is managing to contract for R $ 2,100 a network of service providers that will help fight the pandemic. “This is the best way for there to be no requisition of beds,” says the president of CNS.

