Hospitals that agreed to receive patients from the public system with conditions other than Covid19 will also need to recruit staff and may bear some costs.

By Zacarías Ramírez Tamayo

Insufficient human and material resources facing health systems could also reach private hospitals that have agreed with the government to help public institutions with their patients with non-Covid-19 conditions.

“We are going to operate at maximum capacity, but that capacity has a limit, so we must be careful with that,” says Javier Potes, general director of the Mexican Hospital Consortium, one of the organizations that brought the collaboration proposal to the government.

The framework agreement was initially signed by 156 private hospitals, which will be able to make 6,000 beds available, with the purpose of releasing 3,115 beds in public hospitals and using them to serve up to 12,500 Covid-19 patients.

Among the private hospitals that will go into action for a period of one month, starting on April 23, are Médica Sur, Hospitales Ángeles, Hospital Español, Centro Médico ABC and Dalinde.

Due to the health contingency, these hospitals operated at 50% of their capacity and their personnel were diminished by the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus on all work centers, such as sending home employees of legal age and with chronic diseases and pregnant women.

Today those hospitals strengthen their ranks. “We seek to recruit more staff, we know that it is difficult and I think we will not be able to cope, but this is the reality that we are living and we have to work“Says Potes from Monterrey, adding that they work tirelessly to add as many hospitals to the agreement as possible.

“We have received many requests for information from hospitals that are not in our associations,” he says.

COST SERVICES

The framework agreement, announced on Sunday April 12 by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was born from the initiative of 7 hospital associations, led by the National Association of Private Hospitals and the Mexican Hospital Consortium, which saw the need to organize in the face of risk imminent that public hospitals were exceeded, says Potes.

He adds that, after a count of the infrastructure with which they could dispose, they began negotiations with the General Health Council to define the conditions that would enter into the agreement and the rates that they will charge public institutions for the treatments carried out.

They enter into the agreement pregnancy, childbirth and the puerperium, caesarean sections, appendages, complicated hernias, complicated gastric and duodenal ulcers and endoscopies, and the rates will be based on a reference tabulator of public institutions. “The fee for services is paid by the government, the beneficiary is not going to pay a single peso,” says Potes.

For a delivery, for example, they will charge 8,000 pesos, several times less than what they charge their clients. “I don’t doubt that we have to put a little money to cover the costs,” says Potes.

To enter the agreement, hospitals have to sign a letter of adherence in which they accept the tabulators and submit to the validation of the General Health Council, which checks that they have all the regulations in order.

Potes explains that the public institutions that can send patients -Health, IMSS, ISSSTE, National Defense, Navy, INSABI, Pemex- will use a system developed by Funsalud that allows locating the distance to the closest private hospital to the public hospital that requires the service. .

Potes does not give estimates of the patients who will be referred to them as long as the accessions are not closed, but he fears that they will exceed those who will be able to attend, especially in small and medium-sized cities, where the hospital capacity of the private initiative is less. “We have to look for more accessions in those cities,” he concludes. This is something that was not planned, and there is no history. “