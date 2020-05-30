The private equity fund IG4 bought two hospitals for 200 million reais through its recently created health company OPY Health in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, according to knowledgeable sources.

The last purchase, from Delphina Rinaldi Abdel Aziz hospital, was closed on Friday. The Metropolitano hospital, in Belo Horizonte, was purchased by OPY in March. Both serve primarily patients in the public health system, who do not have private health plans.

The Manaus hospital was acquired from the Spanish group Abengoa SA, under judicial recovery. Belo Horizonte belonged to the Andrade Gutierrez conglomerate.

Sought on Saturday, the fund did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

OPY is in negotiations to acquire six other Brazilian hospitals, according to the sources, who requested anonymity to reveal private conversations. At least two other hospitals can be purchased by the end of the year.

The Metropolitano hospital has 440 beds and the one in Manaus, 380 beds, recently converted to ICU to face the coronavirus epidemic. Manaus was one of the cities where the health system collapsed due to the pandemic.

OPY is planning to expand the number of beds in both hospitals, expecting an increase in demand for public health services.

Hospitals are the first investments of the 250 million dollar fund focused on Latin America captured by IG4 in March, mainly with European investors.

The two hospitals together will have an annual revenue of 220 million reais and an EBITDA margin of around 50%, according to the sources.

OPY Health’s investment model follows examples from the UK and Canada, where private companies own and manage hospitals that provide services to the public system. OPY will own the hospital buildings, medical equipment and will do all the hospital’s administrative service, from the purchase of medicines to security and laundry services.

The medical part continues with a separate administration, normally led by the teams of each hospital. In the United Kingdom, the largest companies that own hospital infrastructure are listed on the stock exchange, such as Primary Health Properties Plc.

It is a different strategy from other foreign investors in the health sector, such as Carlyle and GIC, who invested in Rede D’Or, in hospitals that serve more middle and upper income clients, who have private health insurance.

