The employment creation that will be observed in the official data in June and July will only be a statistical effect. The employers of private employment agencies, Asempleo, foresees that in the months of June and July employment will continue to be created, as happened in May, when the average affiliation to Social Security It grew by about 97,500 people.

However, this institution explains that the reason is as follows: the extension of temporary employment regulation records (ERTE) due to force majeure linked to the pandemic and its decoupling from the state of alarm “will help alleviate the statistical effect on employment.” Workers at ERTE are considered busy, even if they are not working.

However, the job creation rates YoY will continue to be negative throughout the year, with decreases of 3.8%, 4% and 4.3% for the months of June, July and August, respectively, according to the forecasts of this employer.

Furthermore, Asempleo estimates that the total number of employed it will move between 19.2 and 19.1 million in June and July and will drop from 19 million in August, which will mean between 800,000 and one million fewer jobs than those existing a year earlier.

For Jobs, the regulation of ERTE It is “the main element of uncertainty” in the labor market, since it sees “very likely” that its end will translate into a decrease in employment and an increase in unemployment, since “many companies will not be able to reabsorb all their employees »when the time comes.

Of course, taking into account that a new temporary extension of the ERTE is expected in some sectors severely affected by the crisis, such as commerce and hospitality (the deadline for completion of the ERTE is now in general terms until June 30) , Asempleo predicts that less jobs will be destroyed than expected throughout 2020.

Even so, it warns that the interannual rates will be negative throughout the year as a result of the strong fit who suffered employment in March, when the health crisis caused a cut in membership of more than 800,000 people.

«The sectors that adjusted their templates At the start of the pandemic, they are also the ones that, making use of temporary contracts, are contributing the most to Recovery. It is to be hoped that, as progress is made in normalizing the operation of the economy, this trend will continue, “stresses the President of Asempleo, Andreu Cruañas.

Cruañas insists that he sees very likely that part of the nearly three million workers currently in an ERTE will not be able to return to their post after June 30. “East occupation outflow It will weigh on the figures for the second half of the year, “he warns.