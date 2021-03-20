Private detective apologizes to Meghan Markle for investigating her for tabloid

The private investigator wanted to apologize to her through Byline Investigates, a portal financed by ‘crowdfunding’, for having made her family and more specifically her father the target of her investigations Thomas markle , assuring him that he never intended to cause her any harm and that he would not have accepted the job had he known the endless problems it would cause the now Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan learned that The Sun had the Duchess spy on them.

(© GettyImages 1159072039)



The detective also apologized to Elizabeth II for the role that she may have played in a personal capacity in the chain of events that ended up causing the departure of Prince Harry and his wife from the British monarchy, being aware that he has caused irreparable damage to the British royal family.

Harry and Meghan’s reaction was immediate and came in the form of a public statement in which they come to repeat what they have been saying for some time: that they have been victims of a campaign of harassment by the British press and that this would be so just one more proof that they did not exaggerate one iota in their controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey.