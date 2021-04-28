Privacy in trading taken to the next level with Bitcoin mixers

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

An important selling point that cryptocurrencies have over other forms of payment is privacy. Lacking central authority and being peer-to-peer, users enjoy high levels of anonymity regarding their transactions. The levels of anonymity of cryptocurrencies have been such that several governments around the world fear that they could benefit from illegal transactions.

But is it possible to raise anonymity levels even further? The Bitcoin Mixer is one of those services that promises to do just that. While it is possible to track the source of a crypto transaction, the organization makes the possibility increasingly difficult.

How does it work

As its name suggests, the Bitcoin mixer acts as a kind of mixer for its users’ transactions. The platform is also called Bitcoin Tumbler, the service mixes one’s funds and offers them new bitcoins.

This process creates a hiccup in the transaction trails without a clear path. Anyone trying to trace the origin of such a transaction will find it quite difficult to do so.

Ways the Mixer Ensures Anonymity is Maintained

While the process of creating a confusing mix of transaction trails goes a long way toward maintaining anonymity, it may not be entirely sufficient. The Bitcoin mixer has several additional features to ensure that user anonymity is not easily compromised.

These features include;

No user record storage

The service does not keep a record of the activities of its users on its servers. User transactions appear to have never occurred in the case of cross-checking of systems. This has two key benefits.

First, the anonymity of the users is guaranteed. Individuals or organizations wishing to access user data from a legal or official perspective will find nothing. A system violation that aims to find user records will also be very fruitless.

Second, the process goes a long way toward freeing up storage space within the service for other uses.

No collection of personal data

The Bitcoin Mixer does not collect personal data about its customers. There is no information on their servers that, combined, could lead to the disclosure of the true identity of a user.

Not only is a user’s transaction history a secret, but the true identity of the users is also completely anonymous, even to the service provider itself. It is similar to the untraceable crypto transactions that ghosts make.

Emails are removed from your system

If a tracker can’t find transaction logs for bitcoins and can’t find personal data about anyone, there’s another logical step they could take. They could try to access any contact information to start tracking from there.

Well that is also out of the question with the Bitcoin mixer. The service removes all emails from the contact form within 24 hours after the service opens. That closes the window of tracking a source by contact to establish the identity of a user.

The service is fully automated

The Bitcoin Mixer is a fully automated service. The contribution of humans is hardly required in any of the processes that occur in the service.

This reduces any potential human error that can lead to user and transaction traceability. Also, while humans could compromise anonymity by keeping some data for personal reasons, the mixer just wipes the board.

How to use the Bitcoin mixer

Using the Bitcoin mixer is a fairly straightforward process. This 5-step guide will break down for use;

Users begin by opening the Bitcoin Mixer site, accessible at bitcoinmix.org. It can be opened using a normal browser or the more anonymity-oriented Tor browser. Next comes entering one’s bitcoin address. To increase the use levels of anonymity, up to 5 BTC addresses, along with a time delay.A user then sends the number of bitcoins specified by the Bitcoin Mixer to the indicated address that arrives on the page. Follow the processing step. One is required to stand still for a while while the mixing process runs its course. The last step is to confirm that the mix is ​​complete. It is done simply by viewing the status of the mixing process.

Once the mixer has completed the mixing process, one’s transaction becomes untraceable. All records related to the transaction are subsequently erased, ensuring anonymity. The service charges a commission of between 2% and 5% per transaction.

Notable uses of the Bitcoin mixer

In general, everyone may need to maintain their anonymity when transacting in cryptocurrencies. Thanks to cybercrime, no one would want to put their income and personal information at risk. However, there are certain cases that are best handled with Bitcoin Mixer. These include;

Carrying out large transactions or charitable donations

Large Bitcoin transactions often pique the interest of hackers, as the source could have many more assets in storage. Recipients can also be objective. Maintaining anonymity when making large P2P transactions can be better thanks to this service.

People who make charitable donations are potentially notable targets, as they are supposed to have a lot in store that they could donate. The Bitcoin mixer could help solve this problem.

Conclution

The privacy of transactions has always been an achievement of the world of cryptocurrencies. But hackers have found a way to trace transactions back to their sources, with devastating financial consequences. The inception of crypto mixers like the Bitcoin mixer has given the advantage back to users. They are also quite simple to operate.