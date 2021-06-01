Privacy group points directly to the ‘Cookies’ of the webs

06/01/2021

Act. At 10:35 CEST

SPORT.es

A privacy group has presented hundreds of complaints against what it calls “cookie banner terror” online. Noyb, headed by well-known Austrian privacy advocate Max Schrems, is targeting companies that it claims, deliberately make it difficult to opt out of tracking cookies. “By law, users must have a clear choice of yes or no,” the group said.

Marketing groups have blamed strict EU privacy rules for creating the problem. LCookies are used for all kinds of purposes, but one of their main uses is to track third-party advertising, so ads for a product that you may have searched for “follow” you from one website to another. After the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was implemented in 2018, websites began to display highly prominent pop-up forms, with some US sites withdrawing service to EU users.

Many websites force users to revoke the consent of dozens of partners marketing individually, a process that can take several minutes. Others highlight the “accept all” in a green color or make it more prominent.