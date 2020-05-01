A baby who was born a month ago in a Fort Worth hospital is safe and sound with her great-grandmother living outside the state of Texas, said relatives of the mother who say the young woman died of COVID-19.

Andrea Circle Bear, 30, was a prisoner in a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, after being found for several drug-related crimes in South Dakota and received her sentence on January 14, 26 months behind bars.

The late mother arrived on March 20 at Carswell Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, a federal prison that houses 1,600 female criminals with medical needs.

But on April 1, after an emergency caesarean section at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Elyciah was born while her mother was unconscious and hooked up to a ventilator because she was infected with COVID-19.

Four weeks later, on April 28, Andrea Circle Bear died of COVID-19 complications and never met her baby, who was tested negative.

“She’s fine, she likes to eat,” said Clara LeBeau, the baby’s great-grandmother in an interview with NBC 5, who drove more than a thousand miles from South Dakota to pick up and take custody of her granddaughter’s little daughter.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s office, Andrea Circle Bear pleaded guilty to “maintaining a drug-related premises” to distribute methamphetamine.

Circle Bear remained in jail in South Dakota until she was later transferred to Fort Worth. LeBeau said he spoke to Circle Bear by phone shortly after arriving in North Texas.

“When he got there, he was crying and maybe he was scared. He said he was in quarantine for 14 days. God, that’s a long time,” said the great-grandmother.

In a conversation with her great-grandmother in late March, Circle Bear, who was a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in South Dakota, said she was ill, but that no one inside the prison was taking her seriously.

Prison officials said they took her to the hospital on March 28 and that she returned to the prison the same day. When his condition worsened, he returned to the hospital four days later and was no longer released.

Clara LeBeau is upset that no one from the United States Bureau of Prisons apologized to the family.

“You know, there are a lot of things I could say about the system. They really should have apologized. They should have informed me of what was happening. But that doesn’t matter anymore,” said LeBeau who spoke to her granddaughter when a doctor arranged a phone call before connecting her. to a fan.

A union official representing Carswell Federal Medical Center officials filed a complaint on April 7 alleging that the prison office was taking an “arrogant approach” to the virus that put inmates and staff at risk, according to a VICE News report.

