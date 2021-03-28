Prisoner for murdering his friend

The boxers who reach the elite are very few and even less those who achieve an economic cushion that allows them to live on their earnings. For this reason, a good majority leave the rings and have to get to work on other tasks. This was the case for Walter Leiva, a former professional boxer who retired in 2005 with a poor record of 7 wins, 13 falls and 2 draws. With those numbers, after finishing his eight-year career in the world of fists, he did bricklaying and painting. It was precisely to Santa Clara del Mar that he had gone to that before being arrested.

Leiva, 51, turned himself in to the police authorities after having confessed that he had killed the friend with whom he was staying at a hostel in the city on the Atlantic Coast. He did it accompanied by his lawyer, Mauricio Varela.

Still shocked by what happened, Leiva was able to give few details of what happened at the Hostería Atlántida, where no one had noticed that a murder had occurred, despite the fact that according to witnesses the victim’s feet could be seen through the room window. The experts indicated that the body received cuts, so the strongest theory is that Leiva stabbed his companion. This would have happened in the early hours of Saturday after a long night of drug and alcohol use.

“I killed a man, I want to surrender”, was one of the few sentences that Leiva put together in a worrying state of health, which forced his lawyer to request psychiatric assistance for the defendant.

Leiva has already been transferred to Unit No. 44 of Batán, accused of homicide, a cover that has penalties from 8 to 25 years in prison.

Walter is part of a family of boxers, his sons Brian and Matías followed in his footsteps. The former has a record of two wins, one loss and one draw, while Matías, who has a scheduled fight in Cutral Có on Friday, records five wins in eight fights. The most prominent Leiva was César, a former Latin super lightweight champion and Walter’s brother: La Rata, 40-11, was killed in 2010 in a street fight. He was 39 years old.

