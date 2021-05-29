Prison Officers’ Odyssey to Be Recognized as Officers of Authority

They have been vindicating it for years and the idea has emerged in various debates and electoral campaigns, but does not come true. The promise to turn prison officials into agents of authority is still a pipe dream. With the legislative reform at a standstill, the unions do not rule out starting to mobilize, while they keep counting aggressions. According to their data, the average is one assault per day, although Penitentiary Institutions deny that the level is so high.

One of the last media events was the one that starred in ‘Igor the Russian‘against four officials from the Dueñas Penitentiary Center (Palencia) before being transferred to Zaragoza, where after the trial he was sentenced to a reviewable permanent prison. “He knew that the case was going to be in the media and he assured that he did not want to go anywhere. He told us that we were going to have to enter and that he was going to kill whoever could,” he says Jose Alberto Royo, one of the attacked. In a conversation with 20 minutes, remember the event and underline one of the phrases that the author confessed to triple murder that occurred in Andorra in 2017 would have said and that perfectly recounts the struggle of officials to be recognized as agents of authority: “Whoever enters [en la celda] I kill him, it’s going to be free”.

The unions argue that it is necessary for officials to be considered as authorities when they exercise their function, since it is “highly dangerous”, and they point out as a main point the potential punishment that could be imposed on the aggressors, who would be aggravated the penalty . “Many times the inmate receives, at most, a sanction of five days of isolation, when, if we were an authority, he would receive six additional months of sentence“, says Paco López, president of the Professional Association of Prison Officials (APFP), an exclusive union of the penitentiary field.

“We work with people who have been sentenced with the most serious penalty there is, which is the custodial sentence, and we need protection,” he says, for his part, Jorge Vilas, head of prisons of the CSIF union. According to his organization’s calculations, there have been 400 assaults in 2020, more than one a day. “And I am not referring to insults or death threats, which are given every day at all hours,” he says. Royo also agrees in that version. From Penitentiary Institutions, on the other hand, they lower the data. Organism sources code at 26 attacks suffered by officials until March 2021 (latest data available), 176 last year and 223 in 2019. “And there has been a reduction during these years because we start from the fact that in 2010 there were 475“, they conclude.

From the PP they share the data of the officials. “Many with serious injuries,” he adds. Ana Vazquez Blanco, popular spokesman in the Committee of the Interior. Therefore, the deputy emphasizes the “need” to recognize them as agents of authority, which, in addition, would mean a “considerable” salary increase. To do this, he says that the popular brought to Congress a Proposal of Law that included this purpose. In addition, he cites a survey of 11,000 prison officials themselves with interviews in which the 99.5% of them asked to be recognized as such.

The PP proposal, on the other hand, was not taken into consideration – Citizens and Vox voted in favor – due to the refusal of the Executive, which is already negotiating with the unions how to include this reform. All the formations agreed that this new statute for prison officials is necessary as the current regulatory framework depends of preconstitutional laws.

However, the PSOE and United We can accused the popular of trying to “torpedo” the ongoing negotiation, and the Basque and Catalan nationalist groups rejected the initiative, understanding that promoting powers for a “national body” of prison officials could come to invade powers transferred to both communities. It should be remembered that Catalonia controls its prisons and that the Basque Country has already signed the agreement to follow in its footsteps, which will become a reality on October 1.

From Penitentiary Institutions they limit themselves to saying that this legislative reform “is being elaborated.” Even though he’s late. And it is that, in a meeting with the workers’ organizations at the end of last year, the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, announced that would be ready by 2021.

“Before the proposal of the PP there was one of the PSOE, but it stopped when they came to the Government,” recalls the head of CSIF, who acknowledges that the negotiations were advanced but that they have been “for a long time” without having good news. The unions came to an agreement with Interior “that the attacks would not be free for the prisoners” and that “a punch” would not have the same punishment as an attack with a “spike” –what they call the weapons that the inmates make-.

The talks began, remember, in July of last year. The drafting of the articles ended in February 2021, when they made the last proposals for economic improvements. “We have not received any more responses beyond that the reports from the Treasury and Public Function are pending,” he explains. Both are, he says, decisive, because if these salary increases are, for the unions, key: “Without them, we will mobilize soon“.