Prison for the 2 detainees for the death of a DJ at an illegal party in Marbella

The Court of Instruction number 10 of Malaga ordered this Thursday, at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, the entry into provisional prison, communicated and without bail of two of those arrested in Malaga in connection with the death by a gunshot wound of a 41-year-old DJ, at dawn on Monday at an illegal party in a Marbella villa.

One of the detainees, who has availed himself of his constitutional right not to testify, is being investigated for alleged crimes of homicide and illegal possession of weapons, as reported by the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA).

Likewise, the judge on duty attributes to the second of the detainees the alleged crimes of omission of the duty of relief and concealment.

The Examining Court number 10 of Malaga will be inhibited in favor of the Examining Courts of Marbella as the events occurred there.

The National Police has also detained in relation to these events a woman who allegedly organized the illegal party in which the DJ passed away. The arrested woman, a Spanish national, is also charged with the crimes of omission of the duty of relief and concealment, according to Efe police sources.

Germans

The two arrested who the judge has ordered prison are a German of 30 years and presumed author of the shots, and another man, 28 years old and also of German nationality, who is accused of concealment and omission of the duty of relief.

The events took place in a house in the Guadalmina urbanization where an illegal party was supposedly being held, a building in which the agents found the victim, a Spanish national, with a impact on the neck.

The police investigations indicate that the house was rented during the weekend and at dawn on Monday, while a party was being held, one of the assistants fired several shots, one of which hit the neck and killed the DJ.

The agents found the house uninhabited and they discovered the body of the victim in one of the rooms, so they notified the health services, which could only certify his death.