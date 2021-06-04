Prison decreed for the woman who cut off her boss’s penis with a kitchen knife

Agents of the Mossos d’Esquadra in a file photo (Photo: PAU BARRENA via AFP via Getty Images)

The Court of Instruction 3 of Martorell (Barcelona) has decreed a provisional prison without bail for the woman who allegedly cut off her boss’s penis with a kitchen knife. The accused of an alleged crime of injuries had stated that the man tried to sexually assault her, but the police car has ruled out his version.

Police investigations have determined that the 35-year-old woman made it all up. The agents have been able to verify this in the videos of the security camera of the El Sibarita de la Barca bar, where they both worked. However, in his statement, he stated that he had sexually assaulted her repeatedly before the event.

According to Cadena Ser, the alleged aggressor had a romantic relationship with the victim, who has a wife in Bangladesh. This last fact would be the trigger for the aggression. Several witnesses and clients have pointed out that the accused wanted him to leave his wife to be with her.

Reconstruction of the virile member

On the other hand, surgeons at the Bellvitge hospital have succeeded in reconstructing the virile member of the victim, a male of Bengali origin. The penis was not completely separated from the body, but the man had to undergo a thorough surgical intervention.

In a statement from the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC), they specify that the court on duty only decides on the personal situation of the detainee, and that the investigation is in charge of the examining court 2 of Martorell.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

No matter what I did the night they raped me, it wasn’t my fault

Arrested for cutting off the penis of an alleged sex offender

A 14-year-old girl commits suicide in Belgium after she was gang-raped

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.