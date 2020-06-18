Almost two years ago, during an Indie Highlights that was broadcast by surprise (how those kinds of surprises are missed) it was announced along with other titles, Prison Architect, a management simulator of a penitentiary institution, in which we have to make multiple important decisions so that it works well and the inmates do not mutiny too much. At the time several expansions were already included, such as Psych Ward, All Day all Night and Escape Mode, but knowing that it never hurts to add as much content as possible, now it’s time for one more DLC: Island bound, in which our prison is located on an island, like Alcatraz, with which new challenges are presented taking into account the peculiar orography and location of the enclave. At first this expansion was scheduled for this week, but finally moves to the next, for Tuesday June 23 specifically.

Welcome to the Rock, wardens!

Prison Architect: Island Bound introduces new ways to build and manage your prison with helicopters, ships, and tons of water.

Key Features:

By sea and air

Improve your prison logistics with a variety of transportation options based on ferries and helicopters that deliver supplies and inmates directly to the docking areas distributed by your facilities. However, there are also more access points to sneak contraband into the prison.

Chain

Maximize the efficiency of your prison by linking docks, heliports and roads with specific deliveries. You can even configure what services are available at each delivery point within the complex.

Maximum security

New security objects make it easier to record deliveries and prisoners when they enter the prison or at key checkpoints. It is possible to call additional emergency services if things get out of hand, including elite operations teams and firefighters and air toilets.

Island life

Customize your isolated island or connected to the mainland with some fifteen types of terrain and nautical objects. Shape the terrain around your facilities with moats, rivers, and lakes for safety. Or by style. No access roads are needed!

The rock

Manage the world’s most famous prison with two pre-designed maps: Alcatraz Prison and Alcatraz Island

