Priscilla Hon wins Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/22/2021

On at 20:00 CEST

Priscilla Hon, Australian, number 176 in the WTA, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon in one hour by 6-2 and 6-4 to the american Grace min, number 179 of the WTA. With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next phase of Wimbledon.

Min was unable to break his opponent’s serve at all, while Hon succeeded 3 times. Likewise, in the first serve the Australian player had an 83% effectiveness, no double faults and got 79% of the service points, while her opponent had an 88% first serve and a double fault, managing to win 60 % of service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) previously has a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest ranking face each other to get into the official tournament against the rest of the contestants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. During this part of the competition, in particular, a total of 128 tennis players face each other. Likewise, it is celebrated from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.