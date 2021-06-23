Priscilla Hon beat tennis player Kamilla Rakhimova in the Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/23/2021 at 7:00 PM CEST

Priscilla Hon, Australian, number 176 in the WTA, won in one hour and twenty-two minutes by 6-3 and 6-2 to Kamilla rakhimova, Russian tennis player, number 135 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this triumph, the tennis player manages to add new points to her ranking to enter the Wimbledon Championship.

During the match, the Australian tennis player managed to break her rival’s serve 4 times, in the first serve she was 85% effective, committed 4 double faults and achieved 66% of the service points. As for the Russian player, she managed to break serve once, achieved 79% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and won 50% of service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) includes a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face off to get the highest possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the rivals. Specifically, 128 tennis players participate in this phase of the competition. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.