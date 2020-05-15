The Daredevil’s wife reveals her private part Priscila wears tight leggings Her admirers are delighted with her videos

Perhaps inadvertently, but Priscila, the daredevil’s wife, reveals her intimate part with tight leggings and her admirers are delighted.

On this occasion, the singer did not share this publication on her personal account, but on the original Tejocote Instagram account, where she shares tips and health and beauty products.

Priscilla intimate part. In a series of 5 videos, the daredevil’s wife, who reveals her intimate part with tight leggings, in addition to wearing a pink top that confirms her well-worked abdomen, shows different exercise routines to strengthen both arms and legs.

At all times, Priscila shows off her particular smile and good mood, despite how exhausting these exercises can be.

The singer wrote the following to accompany her publication: “It is very important to dedicate time during our day to physical activity and more in these times of pandemic.”

Priscila takes advantage of the occasion, and in which she knows that she has the full attention of her admirers, to express the following: “In Tecojote original we share this routine that you can perform alone or with your family. Perform the exercises from one to five 40 seconds active and rest for 20 seconds, perform this same circuit four times ”.

The Daredevil’s wife continues with her explanation: “Every time you finish a circuit, rest for two minutes, but without sitting or lying down, but walking or simply moving slightly and taking deep breaths. Each one at his own pace and at his level ”.

And after reading up to this point, the reason why Priscila sports a beautiful body, and that she looks more with tight leggings, at more than 40 years old, is confirmed.

“Cheer up, its possible!!! Remember to hydrate before, during and after doing your routines, not a lot of water while you are doing them, just a few small sips. ”

Priscilla intimate part. So far, only the singer’s son, Gustavo Ángel Jr, has reacted to the publication, contrary to her husband, El Temerario, despite the fact that Priscila reveals her intimate part with tight leggings.

In addition to asking him about his original Tecojote products, his fans took the opportunity to write other comments:

“To see you, they make you want to do it, it looks easy, but then after doing it, you say why it doesn’t look easy. I congratulate you for giving us those minutes of your exercises for our physical and mental health, thank you very much. ”

“Thank you, so beautiful, God bless you greatly”, “Oh, my God, a thousand blessings”, “I think you will get to bodybuilding, you can see that way”, “If those exercises are very good, beautiful, blessings”, “How much admiration for you and your family, God bless you and everything around you,” expressed more followers of Priscila,

Finally, an admirer of the daredevil’s wife expressed herself in the following way: “I see that you are very disciplined. Can you share your daily routine? Your meal times, what if you exercise at the same time every time? And how many days of the week does it do? Because with 3 children and with their trips, if it is a bit complicated. So I admire her. “