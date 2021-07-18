Priscila ‘Cachoeira’ was accused of assault by her ex-girlfriend Marcelle Freitas and denied everything

UFC flyweight fighter Priscila Cachoeira used her social media last Thursday night to record a video in which she denies assaulting her ex-girlfriend Marcelle Freitas Nunes, as charged.

‘Zombie Girl’ would have had serious episodes of violence since they started in 2018 as a couple, but the one born in Rio de Janeiro denied them, saying they are slander and left it recorded in a video uploaded to the Instagram network, in which He also assured that he would never raise his hand to a woman.

«I, Priscila Cachoeira, came here to give you some information, to give you some news, to give you a clarifying note, you deserve it. I am here to tell you that I am being unjustly accused of mistreatment, assault, drug use, but I am here to tell you that this is just slander and defamation », said the 32-year-old fighter.

At another point in the video, Cachoeira says he sued Freitas, but it’s actually a police report. The ex-girlfriend, who is in Bagé-RS, obtained a protection measure against the fighter.

“I am here with the libel and defamation lawsuit against Marcelle Freitas Nunes, my ex, who alleges that I assaulted her, that I used drugs, and I have proof that no, the Court will have this evidence, and I am sorry. for the delay so I can be defending myself. This is still bothering me a lot »explained the Brazilian.

«I tell you guys, who really knows me, who knows my essence, knows that I would never raise my hand to a woman. I count on your strength, and first the justice of God will be done, which in his eyes no one deceives, and the justice of man will also be done »Cachoeira closed.

