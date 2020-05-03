Sport’s management, at least in the analysis of soccer executive Lucas Drubscky, needs to establish as a priority element to pay off the outstanding months of February and March with the squad before putting on the agenda the discussion of reducing the payroll.

Willians Aguiar / Sport

Photo: Lance!

The topic was already something that the Lion would like to address even before the pandemic of the new coronavirus due to the delicate financial situation that has passed in recent years. However, with the stoppage of the tournaments that directly affected various revenues of Rubro-Negro, trying to reduce the payroll today around R $ 2 million before resolving the delays would be unfeasible.

– We first have to worry about finishing paying February and March. We are still debating, there are clubs that published the reductions, but there are others debating this issue. We do not have a specific agreement on what will be done. The employees are as the president went, but nothing has happened to the athletes yet – said Drubscky in words reproduced by the portal ‘Globo Esporte’.

At that time, only employees would have been affected by the possibility of a reduction even though March was still open. This is because they would be included in terms provided for in Provisional Measure 936 of the Federal Government, which deals with wage reduction with a compatible reduction in the workload. The information was confirmed to the same portal by President Milton Bivar.

Within the aforementioned MP, which aims to maintain jobs in times of crisis, the reduction in percentages ranging from 25, 50 and 70% can be dealt with directly between employer and employee, respecting certain requirements such as, for example, lower remuneration up to R $ 3,135 (three minimum wages) or above R $ 12,202.12 with a higher education diploma.

The Provisional Measure provides assistance solutions to companies such as the possibility of reducing the workday proportional to the salary (with a maximum term of 90 days) or even the contractual suspension with a maximum term of 60 days.

See too:

See former players who became managers