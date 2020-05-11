New Zealand will present next Thursday its first “real well-being” budget, which aims to prioritize improvement in quality of life against economic indicators, such as the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) itself.

The measure has been considered by its supporters as an example of a social vanguard but its detractors are pure rhetoric or demagoguery, a merely “populist” discourse.

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, in a meeting with businessmen in Auckland, clarified that while economic growth is important, and is something that they will continue to seek, “by itself it does not guarantee improvements in the standards of living of New Zealanders.”

Nobody wants to live in a country where despite strong economic growth there are homeless families, the environment is rapidly degrading or people with mental health problems are not receiving the treatment they need, “added the Labor leader.

The budget that will be delivered and whose preference for well-being was announced by Ardern at the Davos World Economic Forum in January, focuses on destitution, child poverty, domestic violence, mental health, and the Maori and indigenous people of the Pacific, among others.

Ardern advocated changing the traditional approach to budgeting based on a “short-term” cost-benefit analysis and focusing it “on areas where the evidence shows that we have great opportunities to improve the well-being of New Zealanders.”

To set priorities, a tool from the Ministry of Finance called “Framework of Living Standards” was used, based on parameters such as cultural identity, the environment, housing, income, consumption and social connections.

To finance the shift to welfare, Ardern instructed his ministers to identify areas where cuts can be made and raised the limit on net debt from 20 to 25% of GDP, which has been criticized by the conservative opposition .

The search for well-being in the budget will be applied to “new expenses and not to the entire budget in a comprehensive way,” he said.

“For us this is about giving a sign of leadership,” Prime Minister of #NuevaZelanda said, confirming that she and various members of her cabinet will cut their salaries by 20% over the next 6 months, in response to the economic crisis global. pic.twitter.com/vgOTcJ9HfL – Pilotzi News (@PilotziNoticias) May 10, 2020

The search for well-being in the budget will be applied to “new expenses and not to the entire budget in an integral way,” former president of the Central Bank of New Zealand and professor of economics at Victoria University, Arthur Grimes, told EFE. “This is important to know because new expenses are a small part of the budget,” he said.

“The rhetoric is new, but the practice is not,” added Grimes, who noted that the country’s previous governments have already included social assistance measures in their budgets and that the change would be more focused on “a few specific aspects of well-being “

Well-being accounts are catching New Zealand at a good time, which, according to the IMF, will grow 2.5% in 2019 and 2.9% in 2020 despite the slowdown in the global economy and the trade war between the United States and China.

“Rock star”

Its economy, which has been rated as a “rock star”, is not immune to the global uncertainty that could affect the country’s exports, which enjoy low inflation, a stable unemployment rate, budget surplus and moderate public debt. . “But how can we be‘ rock stars ’with destitution, child poverty and rising inequality?” Asked Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

The New Zealand initiative follows that of Bhutan, which in 2008 introduced the national happiness index to guide the policy of its government, and statements such as those of former British Prime Minister David Cameron or former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who at the time advocated for prioritize welfare over GDP as a criterion.

But according to Grimes, the government proposal raises doubts due to the lack of clear goals and mechanisms to evaluate its results and for taking for granted that the improvement of certain aspects will lead people to think that it also improves their well-being.

“We don’t know if this will help people improve their lives. This is something that is lacking (…) we have no way to measure it, ”said the former president of the Central Bank. “The intention is fantastic, the rhetoric is better and we are holding our breath to see what the substance is,” Grimes concluded.

I leave this video from @jacindaardern from 2017 when a journalist told him that “#NewZelanda had the right to know if his Prime Minister was going to be a mother” Here’s to more women like that in politics, having children should never predetermine whether or not a woman is offered a job. pic.twitter.com/sB6Rkv2g87 – Gabriela (@GabrielaAvn) May 9, 2020

With information from EFE

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: