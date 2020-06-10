The coronavirus crisis forces us to rethink many aspects. The first thing is to define what we have to consider important, a priority, based on a fact that we must acknowledge with all its harshness: our societies are subject to a series of dangers and weaknesses and, faced with them, we must increase the resilience of the places in which we live. .

In many cities we are beginning to design lines of work for the coming years, sharing experiences, data analysis, problems and possible alternatives, and we realize that when mentioning basic needs, it is customary to put the supply of food and access to drinking water to other subjects such as health, which we talk about so much every day since the start of the pandemic. However, throughout this crisis we have spoken very little in our country about food. The reason is very simple: the Spanish agri-food system has given an adequate response to the needs of the population, something for which we must congratulate ourselves and, above all, congratulate the productive sectors involved. Now, have we done it from food security and sovereignty?

We regularly read in the press – also these days – the farmers’ complaint about the massive importation of onions that is sinking local producers. Something similar to what we hear about many other agricultural products, such as oranges or rice, emblematic — almost symbolic — products of our land. Paradoxical, taking into account other terrible examples that force us to cross half the planet: 40 years ago, Haiti, one of the most impoverished countries in the world, produced enough rice to feed its population. 35 years ago, the IMF and the United States pressed the Haitian government to lower its tariffs on rice from 35% to 3%. This allowed the North American agricultural sector to sell its surplus rice and Haitians to eat, at a specific time, at a lower cost, but it quickly sank local production. Today most of the rice consumed by Haiti must be imported and is subject to the swings in global market prices and international crises.

Is this the level of sovereignty, food security, that we want? It is true that Haiti is not Spain, as it is also that we have a set of alarm signals in food production and distribution that we have to urgently solve. Before the arrival of the coronavirus, demonstrations by farmers throughout Spain were daily. Has anyone wondered what would happen on our country’s farms if there were a crisis in the importation of cereals and soybeans? We must analyze what is the average age of our farmers and ranchers, and what will happen in a few years when they retire, if we do not look for quick and forceful solutions. Are we going to introduce some control system in the current oligopolistic system of food distribution that allows controlling the few, to their liking and benefit, food prices? Because, again, we are talking about the basic needs of the planet’s population.

We must pay much more attention to local production and accommodate it to the nearest population

Food is too important for society to be left in the hands of markets, whether international or state. It has been the great abandoned by institutions and left in the hands of market and business criteria with little public intervention. We are obliged to think about the food security of our citizens and about the measures to protect them in a similar way to the reflection that we make in these hard times regarding health. And it seems evident that depending on national and international markets, their fluctuations and their crises is the worst possible way to defend and protect it. For many countries, food security is a matter of geostrategy and even military security. Perhaps it is time for the European Union and Spain to work with similar paradigms.

In my opinion, three factors are necessary to achieve reasonable levels of food security.

First, to ensure agricultural and livestock production. And this can only be achieved if farmers and ranchers can live from their profession in decent conditions. In turn, we must pay much more attention to local production and accommodate it to the nearest population. Likewise, we will have to think about a production that is more respectful with the environment, more ecological and less dependent on chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Let us not forget that the current agri-food system is responsible for more than 30% of the production of greenhouse gases.

Secondly, we need to promote local markets and proximity distribution so that it reaches all the neighborhoods of the cities and neighboring towns, which allows direct sales by producers, as well as addressing very seriously the need to create and promote a network of online sales of fresh food.

And there is a third factor that we must not forget. What and how do we eat? Sociological studies indicate that, on the one hand, there are social sectors with serious food deficits and, on the other hand, large population sectors are eating worse every day, abusing sugars, fats and ultra-processed products. Let’s start with the little ones to change this: from schools, and in the kitchens of the entire educational system, without forgetting, of course, food education for the whole of society.

In short, we are committed to the urgent implementation of local, healthy and popular food systems. Local food webs are much more resilient than other systems that are being implemented in our societies. Let us work from municipalities and cities in their creation and development to ensure the right to healthy, fair and sustainable food for the entire population.

Joan Ribó he is mayor Valencia.

