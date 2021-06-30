Prior to the 3 years of the 4T, López Obrador launches a message

MEXICO CITY. Before three years have passed since the electoral victory of the Fourth Transformation, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador leads his morning message.

In a conference at the National Palace, the president is expected to speak about the report that he will offer tomorrow at 11:00 on the first half of his term.

Regarding energy, López Obrador could be questioned that the rating agency Moody’s sees risks of cost overruns at Pemex due to the construction of the Dos Bocas refinery, Tabasco, and the purchase of Deer Park, in Texas, United States.

In terms of tourism and the care of the pandemic, he is expected to speak about his meeting with the secretary of the World Tourism Organization, Zurab Pololikashvili, who recognized the tourism policy implemented by Mexico during the pandemic.

It is also expected that he will talk about the fact that the Ministry of Health reported that in our country the “simulated” packaging of the Sputnik V vaccine will begin, after the bulk of the biological active substance arrived this Tuesday.

In this way, if the simulated batches obtain the verification and approval of the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks, as well as the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, at the end of July, the mass packaging of the Russian vaccine against covid-19, reported Pedro Zenteno Santaella, CEO of Birmex.

