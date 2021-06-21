Prior to macro-simulation, López Obrador begins his ‘morning’

MEXICO CITY. This Monday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador leads his traditional morning message after Father’s Day.

In a conference at the National Palace, the president is expected to be questioned about the fact that the United States extended until July 21 the restrictions on non-essential travel on the border with Mexico due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It could also be questioned about the rise in infections by Covid-19 in several entities, including Mexico City, so it returned to a yellow traffic light.

López Obrador is also expected to speak about the macro-simulation that will take place this Monday at the national level at 11:30 a.m.

As every Monday, the president will present information on the progress of the works of the Dos Bocas refinery, the Interurban Train, the Santa Lucía Airport, among others.

In addition, the Deputy Attorney for Services and in charge of dispatch of Profeco, Surit Romero, will give his report on fuel costs in the country.

