You want to print your favorite photos, but you are concerned about spending on ink. If you find yourself in this situation, don’t worry, with HP Instant Ink you can forget about the ink problem forever and the cost of printing high-quality, full-color photos.

Those of you who read to us daily already know what HP Instant Ink is, how it works and what we need to sign up. When we finish the registration process, we will have subscribed to a plan that includes both the automated ordering, which is the responsibility of the printer, such as home delivery of cartridges, the recycling of them and all the ink we need to print our pages.

HP Instant Ink does not entail any kind of limitation beyond the number of pages you have available in your plan. This means that you can print the pages as you like, in color or black and white, and with the quality you need.

With HP Instant Ink you can save up to 70%

Thanks to this billing system, based on printed pages and not on consumed ink, you can forget about the problems of a traditional printing environment forever. Do you want to print 50, 100, 300 or 700 full-color, high-quality photos? Well, go ahead, with HP Instant Ink you will not pay more, the price of the plans does not change if you consume more ink, only if you decide to print more pages than your plan includes.

For example, with the occasional printing plan you can print 50 photos for 2.99 euros, while with the professional printing plan you could print 700 photos in full color for 19.99 euros. To give you an idea of ​​the cost for each photo, in the first case it would be 0.059 euros, and in the second of 0.028 euros. That’s how cheap it is to print with HP Instant Ink.

We remind you that if you have any questions you can solve it with this free eBook, which contains everything you need to know about HP Instant Ink in eleven questions and eleven answers. Do not miss it.