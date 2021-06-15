MEXICO CITY. “The school has 250 children and right now I’m talking about 27 in person, but when they all come we are going to present the challenge of ‘respect your distance’, ‘you must not share food’; right now those who come understand it very well ”.

Of course, it is just over 10 percent of the enrollment that goes to classrooms per day. The great challenge will be the return of 100 percent of the students.

The balance is made by the principal of Montes Azules Elementary, Lilia Jiménez Altamirano.

A week after returning to the classroom, the little ones respect the sanitary measures, although some try to take off the mask to play, however, when they are asked to wear it, they have found no objection.

Of the 250 students that the school located in the Narvarte neighborhood has, 50 requested to attend the classrooms as of June 7.

In the first week received 12 children per classroom and only two classrooms were enabled, where two grades are served on two different days and sixth grade on a third day.

With such a large number of students, it is possible to privilege the stay in open spaces, such as at recess, when they go down to the patio and eat their lunch sitting on chairs.

Since I receive them, they respect them and they stretch their arms to say ‘this is five feet’ ”, shared the director.

Not all teachers opted for face-to-face classes either, so the principal, an undergraduate teacher, and an English teacher are the ones who currently take care of the face-to-face students.

For the moment, Jiménez Altamirano values ​​the return to the classroom as successful, since the students who have attended are generating interest in their classmates who have not.

The children have pulled others, so I already have more requests for sixth grade, but I already told them: ‘there are only 12 places’, I cannot attend more because there are no more staff, if I had more staff who would have wanted to return, we would have all the salons ”.

THEY ARE AFRAID; SUPPORT CLASSES

Of 80 students who attended last Monday, yesterday only 47 attended the morning shift of Technical High School 49, located in the Santo Domingo Coyoacán neighborhood. 30 out of 70 teenagers came to the evening shift.

Parents consulted by Excelsior revealed to be afraid of possible contagions of covid-19.

After what happened in high school in Tláhuac (the first case of covid-19 in the return to classrooms), we are already afraid that our children will be infected, but we also have to adapt to the new normal and they are also desperate to be locked up, then we have no choice but to bring them, but with their masks and mask ”, said Alejandro.

Technical High School 80, in the Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood of the Tláhuac mayor’s office, will remain closed until further notice, after a case of covid-19 was registered on June 10, three days after the resumption of face-to-face classes.

A notice was posted on the main gate of the campus: “Parents, scheduled face-to-face activities are suspended until further notice. Yours sincerely, the Management ”.

In this campus, the presence of students, teachers or administrative personnel was not observed yesterday.

-Efrén Argüelles

