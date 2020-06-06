▲ Morricone, born in 1928, composed the soundtrack for Cinema Paradiso, among other tapes.Photo Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday June 6, 2020, p. 5

Madrid. Creators of the soundtracks of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and Star Wars, among others, Ennio Morricone and John Williams won the Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts yesterday, for being two of the most revered living composers in the world.

Among his works are some of the most representative musical compositions of the seventh art, which are already part of the collective imagination, the jury described in its ruling, which had to meet electronically due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit Spain hard .

If there is one thing that the extensive and varied work of both composers has in common, it is their dazzling ability to cross genres and borders, the jury added in the minutes.

The good, the bad and the ugly, among others

Morricone (Rome, 1928), one of the most prolific film composers in the world, with more than 400 soundtracks for film and television, according to the press release of the Princess of Asturias Foundation, rose to fame in the 1960s by bands voices from hit westerns, such as For a Fistful of Dollars and The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.

His versatility later allowed him to sign the music for outstanding works on the big screen, such as La Misión (1986), Cinema Paradiso (1988) or Starman (El hombre de las estrellas, 1995).

Awarded multiple times with an honorary Oscar, Golden Globes and Grammy, he also composed operas and songs for pop artists, in a long career that ended with a golden finale with a farewell world tour in 2018.

Meanwhile, John Williams (New York, 1932), considered one of the most popular orchestral composers of the modern era, according to the statement, is intimately associated with the names of Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, for whom he created the music of many of his classic feature films.

Shark, ET, Indiana Jones, Schindler’s List, Jurassic Park, and Star Wars, with their unmistakable opening theme, are all tapes that Williams helped popularize.

Also the holder of a long list of awards, he won five Oscars of his 52 nominations, the highest number for a living person.

The Arts Festival is the second of these international awards considered the most prestigious in the Ibero-American world, awarded annually by the Princess of Asturias Foundation.

On Wednesday, the cycle of recognitions was inaugurated with that of Concord, given to Spanish health personnel who have fought on the front line against the coronavirus, for their heroic spirit of sacrifice even at the risk of losing their lives.

Eight awards in total are awarded this year, at the rate of two per week, that honor outstanding individuals or institutions worldwide in fields ranging from scientific research to sports, through letters and harmony.

British playwright Peter Brook, considered one of the best theater directors of the 20th century, received the Arts Award in 2019.

Seventh art characters such as Woody Allen, Martin Scorsese and Pedro Almodóvar, architects such as Óscar Niemeyer, Frank Gehry and Santiago Calatrava and musicians such as Paco de Lucía and Bob Dylan, Nobel Prize for Literature, have been honored. This year, Ennio Morricone and John Williams prevailed among 42 candidates from 21 countries.

Established in 1981, the awards are endowed with 50,000 euros ($ 56,000) and a sculpture created by Joan Miró.

The awards, which take their name from the title of the heir to the throne of the Spanish crown, Princess Leonor, are presented by the kings in October in a ceremony that takes place in Oviedo, the capital of Asturias.