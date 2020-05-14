Princess Maria Galitzine dies suddenly from a cardiac aneurysm

Princess Maria Galitzine dies unexpectedly from a cardiac aneurysm The young woman, who lived in Houston, was just 31 years old. She was the daughter of Prince Piotr Galitzine, a Russian aristocrat, and Archduchess Maria Anna of Austria.

He was born on May 11, 1988 in Luxembourg City, so he was barely 31 years old.

Despite his young age, he suffered a cardiac aneurysm that suddenly took his life.

Maria lived in Houston, along with her husband, Rishi Hoop Singh, a local chef whom she married in 2018, and her 2-year-old son, Maxim.

Last Wednesday an obituary in The Houston Chronicle confirmed the death of the princess, who was buried the previous Friday in the city where she lived.

“Our Mary died on the morning of Monday, May 4, 2020 in Houston from a sudden cardiac aneurysm,” said the note explaining that her death had occurred several days earlier.

The obituary also mentioned her young son and described him as “the child of her eyes,” the Daily Mail reported.

The princess’s father is a top businessman who serves as CEO and President of TMK Ipsco, related to the steel pipe company OAO TMK.

For her part, she is one of six brothers. He had two brothers: Prince Dimitri and Prince Ionn Teimouraz; and three sisters, Princess Xenia, Princess Alexandra and Princess Tatiana, reviewed Hello!

Princess Maria’s life was quite reserved, as she kept away from the spotlights.

Princess Tatiana, who also lives in Houston, mentioned in an interview that they had been raised normally, adding that they remembered that they were royalty only when invited to “royal weddings.” However, they had been taught to maintain a cautious and respectful behavior in honor of their last name.

Maria studied at the School of Art and Design in Belgium.

Setting up in Houston, she developed a successful career as an interior designer.

