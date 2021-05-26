Princess Leonor will receive the Sacrament of Confirmation this Friday in a parish in Madrid

The Princess of Asturias will receive next Friday, May 28 the sacrament of Confirmation in a joint ceremony that will take place in the parish of the Asunción de Nuestra Señora, in the municipality of Aravaca (Madrid).

As reported by the Royal Household, the event, which will be held starting at 12 noon, it will be of a family nature and will not be part of the public agenda of the Royal Family. However, due to the “informative interest” of the event, the media will be able to obtain images of the Kings, the Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Sofía.

The daughter of Felipe VI and Letizia will receive the sacrament of Confirmation in the same parish where Princess Leonor already took her first communion in 2015.

The next school year, the Princess of Asturias will carry out the International Baccalaureate study program of the United World Colleges (UWC) educational institution at the Atlantic College of Wales, a period that will make it compatible with the progressive development of its institutional commitments in Spain.