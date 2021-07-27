Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Support Prince Harry

Prince Harry literally isn’t releasing his memoir until next year, and it’s somehow already the most dramatic thing ever. The royals are spiraling, Harry’s Eton and Army friends are worried he’s going to expose them, and even Harry’s cousins ​​Princess Beatrice and Prince Eugenie are shocked. But! Apparently Beatrice and Eugenie also get where Harry’s coming from.

A source told the Mail on Sunday, that “They believe Harry’s outspoken remarks may have been triggered because previously his voice and opinions were rarely heard within the Royal Family.”

I mean, no wonder he wants to tell his story! That said, a senior royal source reportedly also told the outlet that “The emotional turmoil as [the royals] wait over a year for publication is going to be torturous. What’s really telling is even the relatives he remains closest to, like princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, are stunned by what he’s up to. ”

So yeah, these two are some combination of stunned and “we get it.” Either way, Harry is super close to his cousins, and even let Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank move into his and Meghan Markle’s UK home, Frogmore Cottage. Prince Harry actually stayed with Eugenie at the home during his recent visit for Princess Diana’s statue unveiling, so clearly they are on good terms!

Also, while we’re here, this is what Harry’s said about his book, ahem:

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful. “

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

