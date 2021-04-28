Princess Diana’s wedding dress will be exhibited for the first time in 25 years



Princess Diana.

Photo: Fox Photos / Hulton / Getty Images

The wedding dress of Princess Diana from Wales it will be shown for the first time in more than 25 years at the “Royal Style in the Making” exhibition at Kensington Palace.

As reported by the organization ‘Historic Royal Palaces’, the exhibition will take place from June 3 and will end in January 2022, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the royal wedding between Lady Di and prince charles from Wales.

It is worth mentioning that the princes William Y Harry they have accepted the proposal to expose their mother’s wedding dress, valued at around $ 150,000, in a public way.

In addition, there will be never-before-seen items from some of the most famous royal dressmakers of the 20th century, along with dresses and tailoring created for three generations of royal women, although it is likely that The Princess of Wales wedding dress is the highlight.

Designer Elizabeth she told People that she is looking forward to seeing the dress again. “It will be like seeing an old friend after all these years. I was looking at the pictures again today, and I can’t believe how many sequins we sewed on the dress. This will be a wonderful exhibition, “he confessed to the media.

This exhibition is not the only tribute to Diana, as William and Harry to unveil a statue of their mother on what would have been their 60th birthday which will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, one of Lady Di’s favorite places within the royal grounds.

Diana Frances Spencer, better known as Lady Di, married the Prince of Wales at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on July 29, 1981 and died in a traffic accident on August 31, 1997.