Princess Diana’s most iconic hats

If there is an accessory that identifies Lady Di, it is her hats, which became her hallmark.

Reinterpretation of the classic turban with this design in black and yellow. He wears it with a plaid coat.

Lady di at the 1986 Epsom derby, in matching dress and hat.

When Diana of Wales he tried complicated color combinations, like purple with red, he didn’t just stay on his clothes, but he wore that risky mix to his hat.

Retro-inspired creation of Philip Somerville, which pairs perfectly with her long double-breasted coat with white piping by Catherine Walker.

For his visit to the Sandhurst Military Academy in 1987 he chose a white jacket from tamer style, designed by Catherine Walker, with a large white hat that reinforced that inspiration between circus and majorette.

For his more informal outings or his trips to the gym, it was common to see Diana of Wales with a baseball cap.

For special occasions or when Lady Di wanted to give her look a more sophisticated air, the Wale’s princess He used two key elements: feathers and a hairnet.

Another of his specialties was beret. He had them in very different styles: with more volume, classic or in risky colors.

Total looks in a single color also abounded. The cobalt It featured prominently in your closet in the 1980s.

The hat pork-pie 19th century in red of a very young Diana of Wales.

Green I want you green. The Princess Diana she was wearing a wrap dress with white details.

Tribute to Japan with polka dot print and red hat.

In 1995 with a white two-piece outfit with pearl necklace and earrings and a large hat.