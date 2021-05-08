Princess Diana’s bicycle was auctioned for more than $ 60,000

A bicycle that was once owned by Princess Diana of Wales It was sold at auction by the East Sussex house of Burstow & Hewett for $ 60,000.

The blue bicycle was expected Ladies Raleigh Traveler of the 1970s, which the princess frequently toured in London before her marriage to him. Prince carlos in 1981, reached half the price, for which it was sold when it was auctioned on April 28, but the sale in the end exceeded this.

The item came with a letter of authenticity from Gerald Stonehill, who purchased the bike directly from Diana where he mentions the conditions of the tires as well as the pen marks on the saddle.

Various British media such as The Sun, have pointed out that the two-wheeler was sold for such a high price due to the enormous popularity of the series of Netflix ‘The Crown’ which tells a fictional version of the history of the British royal family, in which Diana is played by Emma corrin.

In other Lady Di news, it was recently revealed that her wedding dress will be shown for the first time in over 25 years at the “Royal Style in the Making” exhibition at Kensington Palace.

The exhibition will take place from June 3 and will end in January 2022, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the royal wedding between her and Prince Charles of Wales.

In addition, there will be never-before-seen items from some of the most famous royal dressmakers of the 20th century, along with dresses and tailoring created for three generations of royal women, although the Princess of Wales wedding dress is likely to be the most outstanding.