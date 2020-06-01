United States.- The group of hackers, Anonymous, reappeared and assured that the princess Diana would have been sent to kill by the Royal family, for a shocking reason.

Amidst the controversial death of George Floyd after being suffocated by a Minneapolis police officer, Anonymous spread his message saying that officers who kill people and commit crimes must surrender you count like the rest of the citizens.

People have had enough of this corruption and violence from an organization that promises to keep them safe. After the events of recent years, many people begin to understand that they are not here to save them, “they said.

Likewise, they claim to have documents that would put the English crown and the Royal family They accuse them of having ordered the killing of Princess Diana, who allegedly died during a car accident on August 31, 1997.

It should be noted that presumably her death had derived from the fact that she was aware of the participation of her in-laws in a group of sex trafficking and had decided to expose them.

Diana was visiting hospitals and nursing homes where Jimmy Savile took advantage at all hours of the night, comforted the victims of the Elm Guest House and recorded the testimony of the rape victims in the palace, ”they assured.

Around the time of her death, Diana was visiting hospitals and care homes Jimmy Savile was preying on at all hours of the night, consoled Elm Guest House victims, and recorded palace rape victim testimony. Receipt: https://t.co/hSHAPGB8lv https://t.co/yz3ZqIDoLJ – Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral)

May 31, 2020

