Princess Diana must be very sad: William and Harry do not agree even to pay tribute

The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral generated great excitement because the prince harry he would go alone to see faces with his brother William for the first time since he confessed to Oprah that the British royal family had not offered him the support he hoped for when his wife was overwhelmed by her institutional role and asked for professional help.

Their next joint appearance is scheduled for next July, when a statue honoring his mother will be unveiled on what would have been his 60th birthday. in one of the Kensington Palace gardens. However, the latest rumors claim that William and Harry would have managed to disturb the staff responsible for organizing the official acts of the members of the monarchy by insisting on giving separate speeches on such a special occasion, which could be interpreted as a sign of tension between them.

By comparison, in the procession that accompanied his grandfather’s coffin through the grounds of Windsor Castle, They both made sure that the photographers could capture them in the same image even if they were walking separated by their cousin Peter Phillips, and after the religious service they also chatted briefly with the Duchess Catalina in front of everyone.

According to the information published by The Sun newspaper, William and Harry will go together to unveil the statue of the deceased princess, but they will speak in turns and the great general concern is that their body language betrays their feelings.

Rosie Rivera explodes and between tears, broken with pain, makes a strong confession about her family