Princess Diana knew for years that bikers would be a trend

On more than one occasion, Princess Diana proved to be ahead of her time, especially in her fashion style that marked an era.

Princess Diana has been a fashion icon since before she received a title in the nobility, since since she was the girlfriend of Prince Charles she already stood out for her choices of outfits and accessories.

Princess Diana’s most iconic hats

Once married, she stood out as an expert at mixing patterns and colors. Diana not only defied the crown’s etiquette impositions, she also targeted a trend that is back to stay: Athleisure.

Diana, the princess of the pink Converse

This trend refers to clothes that could be used both for exercising and for an ordinary day and even, to go out; Each of these garments meets the characteristics of being comfortable and elegant at the same time, with a certain aesthetic that shapes the body, and boy did Diana know about it.

One of her favorite pieces of this trend was the cycling leggings, also called bikers, which, unlike shorts, fit the silhouette due to the material with which they are made and have a longer waist to cover the abdomen.

The secrets of the Diana style that we never notice

On more than one occasion, Diana was portrayed wearing this garment that is now present even in the collections of haute couture designers such as Balmain or Kenzo, as well as in different fast fashion stores.

Although it is a garment with infinite possibilities to mix with loose shirts or accessories that emphasize the waist, with tops and shirt covers, T-shirts, blazers, vests and sweaters, one thing is clear: Diana always wore them with sweatshirts.

This was how he looked upon arrival at the Harbor Club, always smiling, with perfect hair and a carefree air while protecting his gaze with sunglasses. If she was still alive, she would surely have been proud to have been one of the forerunners of this fashion, as well as many others.