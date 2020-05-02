Daughter of Kate Middleton and William, Charlotte turns 5 this Saturday (2). To mark the date, Kensington Palace published new photos of the princess, 4th in line to the British throne: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte before her fifth birthday, celebrated tomorrow’

Daughter of Kate Middleton and William, Charlotte turns 5 this Saturday (2) and to mark the date the Kensington Palace published new photos of the princess, taken by her mother in her home garden, in London. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte before her fifth birthday, celebrated tomorrow,” said the publication. The Palace also said that the family did not leave the quarantine for the rehearsal: “The images were taken by the Duchess while the family helped organize and deliver packages of food to retired people in isolation”. Married nine years ago, Kate and William celebrated the birthday of the youngest, Louis, in April.

Princess Charlotte is compared to Queen Elizabeth II

On the web, the similarity between Princess Charlotte and Queen Elizabeth II ended up impressing and did not go unnoticed by Internet users. “People from heaven, the face of the great grandmother,” noted one. “She looks like Betinha”, observed another. “The queen’s face,” said a third. “She looks like Queen Betinha”, highlighted one more. “Look like the bisa,” said one user. “The face of the bisa as a child,” added another. “All the queen’s features,” added a follower. In addition to the little one, Kate and William are also George’s parents, seen applauding health professionals who are working to fight covid-19, a disease with which Prince Charles was diagnosed.

Kate Middleton opens the game about motherhood

Earlier this year, Kate reported the difficulties of being a mother in the podcast “Happy Mum Happy Baby”. In a conversation with presenter Giovanna Fletcher, the Duchess of Camrbidge recalled the strong nausea felt during pregnancies. “I was not one of the happiest pregnant women. Many people have it even worse, but it was a challenge. Not only for me, but for those around me. William couldn’t do much to help, and it is difficult for everyone to see a loved one suffers without being able to do anything “, he declared. William’s wife also spoke about guilt: “Whoever is a mother and doesn’t say she doesn’t have a lie. I have it all the time.”

Duchess of Camrbidge recalls photos after leaving hospital

Kate also defined the exhibition after the births. “It was a little terrifying, I’m not going to lie. Everyone had been so supportive and William and I were aware that this was something that everyone was excited about, and we are very grateful for the support that the public showed us and, in fact, for that. share that the public’s joy and appreciation were equally important. But it was also associated with a newborn baby and inexperienced parents and uncertainty about what it contained. So there were all kinds of mixed emotions, “he explained.

