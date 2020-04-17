Princess Beatriz, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth says No to her fiancé, they cancel the wedding | Instagram

The princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi canceled their wedding due to the pandemic, Page Six reported.

The ceremony was to be held on May 29 and was to have a celebration in the Buckingham Palace.

According to a spokesperson for the couple, at the moment there is no new date for the ceremony.

There are no plans to change the venue or hold a larger wedding. They’re not even thinking about their wedding right now. The time will come to reorganize, but not yet, “said the spokesman.

The couple got engaged in September last year.

According to People magazine, the liaison’s invitations were never issued out of concern that the crisis global health will worsen.

Yesterday, the Government of the United Kingdom announced that they will extend for at least three more weeks the confinement national.

On the other hand, without forgetting that in the face of the new threat, this has become a concern after the contagion of some members of the royal family, one of the confirmed cases was that of Prince carlos, who remained isolated with his wife Camila Parker who by precaution accompanied him in the confinement.

It should be remembered that the Duchess who also underwent the test did not test positive for Covid 19However, it emerged that her ex-husband, the retired army officer, Andrew Parker Bowles He was faced with the positive diagnosis of the virus, which they indicate was very concerned for the wife of the future King of England.

Likewise, in the palace there was also concern for the sovereign Isabel IIas well as for her husband Philip of Edinburgh, both already of advanced age.

For this reason, the couple was confined to the palace of Windsor where there is less flow of people and therefore they would be more protected, but such measures would not entirely save the Queen since some members who collaborate closely with the sovereign, had been infected, they point out, two of their employees.

Fortunately, the Queen is in good health, as is the Duke of Edinburgh, her husband who is reported to have coronavirus.

