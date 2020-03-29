Princes William and Harry reconcile due to their father’s illness | Instagram

The relationship between Princes William and Harry was not very good, and they pointed this out several times, now everything seems to indicate that after his father Carlos tested positive for the covid-19 virus, a reunion and one reconciliation.

It seems that the news of the state of health of Prince Charles took a turn in favor of the union of his two children.

As is well known, Meghan Markle banned Harry return to the UK because his father was infected by the virus, so his only solution to find out about his health is communicating with his brother.

This is where they both had to leave your pride to be aware of everything that is happening as with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

It is worth mentioning that nobody imagined that in the Buckingham palace a case of coronavirus would be detected due to the great protection they have in there, but nothing came as expected.

The journalist was in charge of reporting the reunion between the two brothers. Diane Clehane, confirming that Harry approached due to his concern for his father.

After all the rancor between them for everything that has happened, this has changed everything. They lost their mother so young and Carlos has been a good father to both of them. This has been a very sobering reminder of how important their brotherly bond has been throughout their lives, “reported the journalist.

The prince at the moment has mild symptoms and still continues to work from home, according to what Clarence House spokespeople say.

His wife Stretcher, on the other hand, is also in quarantine and under observation, but announced that failed the test that was done.

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, so far still isolated at Windsor Castle with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Maybe this will finally make them peace all the family and the disagreements are finally settled.

