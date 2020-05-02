1. Purple Rain

Prince had several idols, the holy trinity of funk, James Brown, Sly Stone and George Clinton, the genius of Joni Mitchell, Stevie Wonder or Santana, but the one who knew best to pay tribute was the ‘Wild Blue Angel’, or what he is the same, Jimi Hendrix. Having been recognized as one of the best composers in the world, with dozens of hits behind him, it is often overlooked that Prince was the best guitarist of his generation and one of the best of all time. In his most celebrated song he pays tribute to Hendrix with what is arguably the best song of the ’80s, eight glorious minutes (spanning nearly 20 on the album tour of the same title album) recorded live on August 3 1983 at the First Avenue club in Minneapolis.

2. Raspberry Beret

In the early 80s in Los Angeles the Paisley Underground movement emerged, with bands like The Dream Syndicate, The Bangles, Rain Parade or The Three O’Clock, which incorporated folk rock and psychedelic stuff from the 60s into their music. Prince liked that and decided to give it his personal touch, so in 1985 ‘Around The World In A Day’, his most psychedelic album, appeared there, this ‘Raspberry Beret’ shone with its own light, one of those examples of perfect pop song, with an irresistible melody and a luminous chorus. For lovers of this song, also recommend the one that was used as the B side of the single, ‘She’s always in my hair’ or that wonder that yielded to the Bangles called ‘Manic Monday’.

3. Kiss

Prince was the perfect incarnation of that mantra repeated by Geroge Clinton’s Funkadelics, “Who says a funk band can’t rock? Who says a rock band can’t be funk?” Prince could do anything, piano ballads, pop songs, he could rock like Hendrix and make you dance like James Brown. ‘Kiss’ is an irresistible funk bomb full of lust and sensuality that he loved so much.

4. When Doves Cry

That a song as absolutely bizarre as ‘When Doves Cry’ was a success shows how Prince became one of the biggest stars of the decade without sacrificing a bit of his genius and creativity. This theme opens with an incredible psychedelic solo to give way to a drum machine on which Prince sings the incredible melody, there is no bass, or almost no more adornment until the final solos with the guitar and synthesizer by Prince himself.

5. Little Red Corvette

By 1982 Prince was already the favorite of the critics, now all that remained was for the general public to find out. ‘Little Red Corvette’ was the song that helped him to become a star, being the first, of many, that slipped deservedly into the Top Ten of the American charts.

6. When You Were Mine

‘Dirty Mind’ is the first masterpiece of Prince’s career, published in 1980 his third album had as best song this ‘When You Were Mine’ in which it was noted that Prince had been listening to New Wave groups, although Prince himself admitted to having composed it while listening to John Lennon. It is one of his most personal songs, returning to play with the gender identity and influencing one of the great voices of today, a Frank Ocean that has recognized it as his favorite song.

7. Alphabet Street

In 1988 Prince was on the cusp, had just released his masterpiece, ‘Sign O`The Times’, and was one of the biggest stars in the world. That year he recorded two albums, the incredibly funk ‘Black Album’ and the luminous ‘Lovesexy’, the album that we could consider as the end of his most creative time. His best song was the irresistible ‘Alphabet Street’, a contagious funk that extended beyond five minutes and showed that Prince was also attentive to what was happening on the street, including several ‘samples’ and a rap by his protégé Cat Glover

8. I Wanna Be Your Lover

Prince’s first masterpiece may have been ‘Dirty Mind’, but his first two albums were full of evidence of his obvious talent. The most notable ‘Prince’, published in 1979, in which the purple genius was responsible for composing, arranging, producing and playing all the notes that appear on the album. But beyond his particular Juan Palomo style, Prince showed that he was among the greats with songs like ‘I Wanna Be Your Lover’, a mix of funk and pop sung in falsetto that gave the singer his first commercial success, climbing to the position number 11 on the Billboard list.

written, arranged, composed, produced and performed

9. 1999

Prince had it clear since 1982, if the world ended in 2000 it was not worth crying, it was time to set up the party that would end all parties. ‘1999’ is the Minneapolis funk anthem, full of synthesizers with various members of The Revolution (the band that accompanied him on several of his best albums) sharing the mic with Prince.

10. Let’s Go Crazy

The best cover letter of the most important album of his career, ‘Purple Rain’, a funeral organ opens a song that is a celebration of life, one of the most powerful themes of his career in which he again demonstrated that the The 80’s belonged to him by right and he had nothing to envy to the multiple ‘guitar heroes’ in tights that populated the charts.

11. The Cross

12. Sometimes It Snows In April

13. Worship

14. Sign O ‘The Times

15. Head

16. Housequake

17. Paisley Park

18. Bambi

19. I could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

20. Girls & Boys

.