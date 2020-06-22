Prince’s guitar auctioned for more than $ 560,000 | AP

A custom guitar that Prince used at the height of his career in the 1980s and 1990s was auctioned for $ 563,500.

The price of the “Blue Angel” Cloud 2 electric guitar skyrocketed well above the expected estimate of $ 100,000 to $ 200,000 at the Music Icons auction held on Friday and Saturday by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills.

Prince played the extremely blue guitar with the musician’s “love” symbol on its neck from the Purple Rain tour in 1984, on the classic albums “Lovesexy” and “Sign O ‘The Times”, and until the beginning of the 1990s.

Archivists reviewing Prince’s possessions at his home and music studio in Paisley Park, Minnesota recently found the guitar, which was thought to have been lost in the four years since his death from an overdose at age 57. Another similar Prince guitar sold for $ 700,000 in 2016.

At the same auction, a macrame belt that Elvis Presley wore about 30 times at his concerts was auctioned for $ 298,000, almost 10 times expected.

An ivory colored dress worn by Madonna in her 1990 « Vogue » video sold for $ 179,200. The identities of the buyers were not disclosed, among the objects for auction on Saturday is the handwritten lyrics by Paul McCartney for the Beatles song « Maxwell’s Silver Hammer. »

Prince Rogers Nelson, known simply as Prince, was an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and musician, known for his eclectic work, flamboyant staging, costumes, and looks; his life full of controversies and his extensive vocal record.

His music integrated countless genres, including funk, R&B, new wave, soul, blues, rock and even jazz. In life he sold more than 150 million records in the world, being one of the most successful artists in history. He won seven Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, a Golden Globe, and an Oscar Award for the soundtrack for the movie Purple Rain.