Prince William’s Muscles Get Fans Talking in New Vaccine Picture

Prince William was the latest royal family member to receive his COVID vaccine, and the photo that’s subsequently been shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram account has got everyone talking … but not for the reasons you might think.

At 38-years-old, the future king is now eligible for his vaccine, so earlier this week he went to get it. As many other members of the royal family – and various famous faces in politics have done, the Prince allowed a photograph to be taken of the moment he got the vaccine.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, William wrote: “On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.” And while the message of the post was undoubtedly important, it was actually Prince William’s * right arm * that took center stage.

The royal can be seen in the image with a rolled up shirt and jumper sleeve, exposing his arm underneath. Considering male royals usually stick to a pretty standard uniform of suits or a smart casual shirt / trousers combo for their public outings, a bare arm isn’t something we’ve ever really seen from the Prince before. And wow, did people have something to say about it.

Noting the particularly … sculpted nature of William’s biceps, the complimentary comments quickly rolled in, along with the jokes about being welcomed “to the gun show.” Oh my, oh my.

“Look at them guns,” wrote one royal fan along with the 🔥 emoji, while another added: “I’m blushing.” The theme continued in further comments — in fact, nearly all the comments referenced the Prince’s muscles. “Oh, Prince William works out,” added one follower. “Those biceps though …” said someone else.

Respectfully, what ?!

Prince William is one of the last key adult members of the British royal family to have received his vaccine, being in his thirties. It’s not yet known if his 39-year-old wife, Kate Middleton — who is also within the eligible age bracket now – has gotten her vaccine yet. But there is no doubt if she hasn’t, then it won’t be long before she does.

