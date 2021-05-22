Prince William Thinks Prince Harry Is Throwing Their Family “Under the Bus”

Prince William and Prince Harry have a complicated relationship, to say the least. The brothers haven’t been on good terms for years and it’s only getting worse. Harry and Meghan Markle showed in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that they’re not going to stay silent about the treatment they received from the royal family. Harry is opening up even more in his new docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, and his family is not pleased.

“William feels that Harry should discuss his issues privately and can’t comprehend why he continues to shade his own flesh and blood on TV,” a source tells Us Weekly. “Of course, mental health is a serious issue, but William can’t get his head around why Harry keeps throwing his family under the bus.”

Prince Charles is also angry with Harry because of the way he’s speaking about the royal family. When it comes to a possible reconciliation, the source says that’s unlikely. “There’s no way they’ll ever trust him after this,” the insider adds. “The damage is done.”

Harry and Oprah’s Apple TV + docuseries The Me You Can’t See hit the streaming service May 21. He further explained how being controlled by the royal institution was negative for his mental health:

“I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect,” he revealed. “I was ashamed to go to my family because — to be honest with you, like a lot of other people my age could probably relate to — I know that I’m not going to get from my family what I need… That was one of the biggest reasons to leave, feeling trapped, and feeling controlled through fear. Both by the media and by the system itself, which never encouraged the talking about this kind of trauma. Certainly, now I will never be bullied into silence. “

