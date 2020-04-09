Prince William sows concern in UK, hides something they point out | Instagram

They suspect that the Prince william, who was forced to take charge of the British crown because of the health of his grandmother and father, hides important information.

British society is currently in shock after the rapid spread of the Covid-19 who has not distinguished the poor from the wealthy or labor or conservatives, the same Prince carlos got it and the Queen Isabel you are at latent risk because of your advanced age.

To the prince William he had the most difficult scenario to deal with the alarming cases of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom.

It may interest you Princes William and Harry are reconciled by their father’s illness

On the other hand, another news item crowned the high positions of the crown since the Prime Minister Boris Johnson He is in intensive care after catching coronavirus.

Most troubling was a message that the Prince william they just sent a last-minute appeal, which the Duke of Cambridge only uses in extreme cases, they point out.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Last Thursday the first Minister was diagnosed with coronavirus, and on Sunday he was admitted to intensive care and a colleague from the conservative party assured that he was assisted on Monday night by the ventilator without a fan, this information was communicated to the Prince william.

For what the royal published on Tuesday an emotional message dedicated to the minister:

Our thoughts go out to the Prime Minister and his family, who like many in the UK and around the world, are being affected by the coronavirus. We wish you a speedy recovery in this difficult time.

Right now, the worst suspicion floats in the air of the kingdom Will more information be kept hidden?

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Recently, the Queen Isabel He also delivered a message of encouragement to British society, a speech without reference to the case of his first Minister whose partner was present, who is pregnant, with symptoms.

You can also read William and Kate Middleton reveal on video: We have Coronaviruses and they unleash panic in Ireland

Paranoia has gripped the British, who await the peak of the pandemic for next sunday of EasterHowever, hours of maximum tension are lived in London, said Minutoneuquen.

.