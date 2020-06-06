Prince William reveals that he works as a volunteer against COV1D | INSTAGRAM

Prince William of Great Britain has revealed that he works anonymously on a crisis hotline during the quarantine of the cor0nav1rus.

The Duke of Cambridge’s work with Shout 85258 – a 24-hour messaging service created by the Royal Foundation – was made public during Volunteer Week.

Last month, he told other volunteers in a video call that was posted on social media on Friday: “I’m going to tell you a secret, I’m on the platform as a volunteer.”

Guillermo, second in line to the throne, is one of more than 2,000 volunteers who have received training to help those in need.

More than 300,000 text conversations have been recorded between volunteers and people requiring mental health support. 65% of the participants are under 25 years old.

The Duchess of Cambridge, William’s wife, participates in calls to people in self-quarantine or vulnerable situations during the pandemic.

According to some reports, Meghan criticized in a petty way her cousin Kate Middleton with whom they say she has not had a very good relationship for a long time. Apparently, Meghan’s friends have exposed the anger she feels because Kate is defended from any criticism that the media brings out, unlike her, for whom despite being very attacked, they never gave the “face for her”.