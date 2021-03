Among The Sun’s list of handsome and hairless men celebrities like the boxer also feature Mike tyson, the Fast & Furious actor Jason statham, former professional basketball player Micheal jordan and Vin Diesel.

– (Shutterstock)

What was the basis for giving the prince the # 1 spot? According to an investigation by Longevita , a company that is dedicated to hair transplants found that in more than 17 million times, blogs, reports and pages found through Google described the royal as “sexy.”