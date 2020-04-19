Prince William fears the worst with Queen Elizabeth, something threatens her | Instagram

Apparently the Prince william he is very fearful about Queen Elizabeth, as he senses something and feels that something threatens his grandmother.

And is that the increase in cases by Coronavirus It keeps everyone worried and Prince William is no exception who is already living it after the diagnosis of his father, Prince Charles, who fortunately has not had severe complications.

However, as for the Queen Isabel and the duke of Edinburgh, be exposed to catching Covid-19 It could be fatal.

They have seen it with some other members of the royalty Those who have presented some complications that have sent them urgently to the hospital.

The world will no longer be the same and neither will the families that the virus infected. In fact, this is how Prince William, grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, hinted at it, confessing that he is concerned about her.

It should be mentioned that his concern clearly also extends to the duke of edinburgh, his grandfather, both are cause for concern because they are well, as he expressed it in a recent conference where he also reiterated that everything possible is being done to keep them isolated.

He also stated that his concern makes him wonder about what will happen to the people who are more vulnerable as well as those who are most at risk?

A Royal footman who worked closely with the Queen has tested positive for coronavirus. The man, who has not been named, is self-isolating at home but it has raised questions over whether he came into contact with Her Majesty while infected. Buckingham Palace aides have confirmed the Queen, 93, is in good health as she remains in lockdown with her husband Prince Philip, 98, at Windsor Castle. The long-serving worker’s role was to give the monarch food and drink after he got promoted six months ago. He would also walk her precious Dorgis – Vulcan and Candy – as well as greet guests and open letters. A source told the Sun: ‘Everyone is terrified, not just for themselves but also for the Queen and the Duke. If everyone around them hasn’t been tested yet they should be and I’m sure they will be. There is a palpable sense of fear in the air at the moment. The footman would come and collect the dogs and see the Queen on a daily basis performing normal duties. It’s terrifying to think how close they were. ‘ Up to a dozen Buckingham Palace workers have been tested for the deadly bug, but have given negative results. One staff member was diagnosed with last week – before the Queen left the capital for Windsor. Prince Charles, who met his mother at Buckingham Palace on March 12, tested positive for the illness on Tuesday. His doctor is convinced he would have been contagious from March 13 at the earliest, based on when the 71-year-old started to develop symptoms. The Duchess of Cornwall has tested negative but is now isolated from her husband at Birkhall, their Scottish retreat where they are both staying. Buckingham Palace, while refusing to comment on whether the Queen had been tested for coronavirus, took pains to stress she was well this week. A shared publication of the Windsor Royal Family (@ windsor.royal.family) on Mar 29, 2020 at 8:41 PDT

Similarly, he pointed out that as for his paternal grandmother, he is concerned about the mental health of the Queen Isabel. So in these times he hinted that the best and most important thing is to be able to speak.

It is worth mentioning that the Prince william is currently in front of the crown since the queen is most of the time isolated and the Prince carlos Although he maintains a favorable state of health despite having tested positive for the virus, he still maintains precautions.

So that William he took the place of both in a certain part and without the support of the Prince harry who was called to help his brother, however, did not attend as he was preparing to move to Los Angeles with Meghan.

