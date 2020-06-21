Prince William celebrates his 38th anniversary in a very special way | Instagram

The prince william celebrates its number anniversary 38 In a very special way with his family, today the father of the family also celebrates his important role as a father.

The firstborn of Carlos and Diana came into this world on June 21, 1982 in London. Grandson of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Carlos, Diana, Harry and William taking a bike ride. AP

William came to the world under the name of William Arthur Philip Louis, is the second in line of succession, after his father, to the throne of the sixteen independent States.

He is currently married to Katherine, Duchess of Cambridge since 2011, with whom she has fathered three beautiful children; the princes Jorge, Carlota and Luis de Cambridge, together make a beautiful family and on this doubly special occasion, the little ones posed next to dad, with some beautiful postcards.

The arrival of the prince It caused a stir in the world at that time, as much or more than the wedding of his parents, an event that was one of the most watched.

During his education, he attended four schools in the United Kingdom and earned his Bachelor of Geography at Saint Andrews University.

He spent part of his gap year in Chile, Belize and in some countries on the African continent. He received training as a lieutenant in the regiment Blues & Royals of the Royal Cavalry where he served with his brother the prince harry and obtained his pilot’s license after completing his training at RAFC Cranwell Academy.

In 2009, he moved to the Royal Air Force (RAF) where he was promoted to the rank of Air Force officer and completed his training as a search and rescue helicopter pilot.

After meeting Kate Middleton, who was studying at the same university and both had a long relationship, on November 16, 2010 a press release was announced in Clarence House that Prince William and his girlfriend, Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, were engaged.

Kate and William on the day they got engaged, Kate wears Lady Diana’s engagement ring. AP

The ceremony was held at the Abbey of Westminster, London, hours before the link, the prince William Duke of Cambridge was named, with the subsidiary titles of Earl of Strathearn and Baron Carrickfergus.

On July 22, 2013 his firstborn was born the prince George of Cambridge, third in the line of succession to the British throne, was followed by Princess Charlotte on May 2, 2015 and finally by her second varus, the prince Louis, who arrived on April 23, 2018.

Beside Kate He has undertaken several of the tasks that correspond to the future king after Carlos forming a beautiful family.