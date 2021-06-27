Prince William called Meghan Markle a damn woman. WTF?

Prince William called Meghan Markle a damn woman, says a new report. Bloody woman! The Duke of Cambridge criticized Markle when they pointed out that everyone has a difficult sister-in-law, while Harry’s friends say she can be quite a nightmare.

Oh well! This report is from DailyMail, ok? Written by royal expert Robert Lacey, it says that for nearly three years, a small group of friends of brothers William and Harry have been desperate for the fiery animosity – uncompromising and bloodthirsty anger – between the two Princes. (It looks like a film plot, it tells things that happened and – according to sources – they said, so … you know … gossip …)

But in April – the report says – the sad death of Prince Philip for a moment seemed to give a glimmer of hope. The family reunion for the grandfather’s funeral would bring the brothers together again in an atmosphere of reflection. Everything seemed to be going well, William and Harry looked very formal walking together out of St George’s Chapel – along with Kate, who let the brothers exchange words while all the cameras were on top of them.

So they say that as soon as the brothers entered the castle and they stopped being seen by the cameras. They started arguing again.

“They started fighting fiercely more than ever” – says one of the friends. “The rage and anger between those two has grown so deep. Too many hurtful and harsh things have been said. “

So sadly. There was no reconciliation, and no ‘mini reunion’ of brothers after Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17 – Do you remember that they reported that there was? Well, that is pointed out by the article. That meeting was incorrectly reported by a medium, it did not exist. If I remember correctly it was People.

Prince William and Kate went to say goodbye to The Queen and Prince Charles – and they went home with their children.

So, the bad news is that the brothers are fighting, they are still fighting, they haven’t reconciled – like, you know which part, you want the world to believe – and they don’t seem to reconcile anytime soon. The good news is that their friends and everyone around them want them to at least make a truce.

All of this comes from the next gathering of the brothers for the unveiling of the statue of their mother, Princess Diana, which they now say will be an almost private event.

Among the friends there are obviously those who understand William’s stance and his defense of the crown, as well as Harry and his defense of his wife. Duty vs. Love. Supporters of the Sussexes have noticed that strange combination of self-promotion and self-compassion that characterizes Meghan, and they can see why that has angered William. (Imagine William furious?)

“Meghan can be 500 percent a nightmare” – said several friends of Harry. “The endless public relations (campaigns). She is just so… American! “

On the contrary, friends of William and Kate are willing to acknowledge the jealousy the Cambridges once felt at being overshadowed by the megawatt younger brother and his wife.

HA! I do believe that, Harry and Meghan were the favorites, and of course that would make anyone jealous. Juicy gossip, don’t you think? Jealousy, drama, envy …

The report goes on to say, that the story will reveal, they agree, how their friends William and Kate were guilty of some ‘rough’ tactics in trying to keep Harry and Meghan in their place.

And what about William’s notorious temper? Which brother was so out of his mind with rage in January 2020 that he refused to attend the Queen’s family luncheon prior to the Sandringham Summit?

They say that the ‘nostalgic Harry’ began to call all his friends sad in recent weeks, since he openly released his complaints against his father Prince Charles, something that was very badly received by the public.

Harry arrived in London on Friday for his mother’s statue event, due to quarantine five days before Thursday, and friends have been trying to point out his risk by making his hurtful personal complaints public.

They say that Palacio has its own warning about that, one thing is “sharing” quite another is about “sharing excessively.”

“There is no way a Palace source could have contradicted Harry’s claim that he consulted Lilibet’s name for his newborn daughter with the Queen, unless that contradiction had come from above. His Majesty was not amused … “

Being a rebel from royalty is one thing – being an outcast from royalty is quite another. The report wonders if Netflix will renew the contract to a modern Duke and Duchess of Windsor?

He says that Harry has been telling his friends that he would like to reconcile and admit the mistakes he has made, but then he remembers a particular insult or another, as he perceives it, that his brother or his family did to Meghan, and explodes again, always Mr. Fuel.

The House of Windsor simply cannot afford to continue ostracizing the only half-blood members of the clan.

William has no choice, for example, but to swallow his pride and smile alongside Meghan on the balcony of next year’s Platinum Jubilee.

According to the report, one of the sources said they pointed out to William that everyone has a difficult sister-in-law. William’s response was to nod in agreement. Then all of a sudden he exploded in anger.

“But look at the way that damn woman treated my staff: mercilessly!”

The article notes that both siblings have an unfortunate tendency to live in the past, feeding off old grievances, without a mother around to bang their heads, and a father whose priorities are elsewhere.

“The main thing Charles wants is for the two of them to smile at Camilla becoming his queen consort [en lugar de la princesa consorte, como está oficialmente pre ordenada en la actualidad]”says a friend. “He’s obsessed with it, something that he never stops trying to negotiate with both of them. But they will never say ‘Yes’ to Camilla taking the place that should have been taken by her mother.’

So that’s what friends say, while Buckingham Palace looks down the cul-de-sac with little attempt to disguise its concern.

“There is a crucial distinction,” says a senior source, “between the family and the Monarchy. And if the interests of the two conflict, we know our duty: to protect the institution.”

The report is much longer, you can read it in full obvious on DailyMail.

So, Prince William called Meghan Markle a damn woman. WTF?

Imagine William calling Bloody Woman! to Meghan ..? and Kate, oh dear, don’t lose your composure. Of course, this is all according to sources, ok? The only thing that is clear is that in front of the public they are not going to fight, they are going to act as if everything is normal. But the truth is that there is a break between the brothers, and that, honestly, is sad. We’ll see how everything turns out in that event …

Share this news!