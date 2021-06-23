Prince William attends public events ahead of his 39th birthday

Prince William attended the opening of a marathon with his children George and Charlotte and together, they started the race.

Prince William has been making public visits whenever possible and has even attended his presentations accompanied by his children George and Charlotte with whom he gave the starting signal during the Sandringham Estate marathon in Norfolk.

Although at first glance it might seem that they are about to sing a song, the princes accompanied their father during the social event before his birthday. William just turned 39 years old and all the members of the court congratulated him, except his brother Harry.

While William received warm congratulations on the royal family and Clarence House Twitter and Instagram accounts showing unpublished photographs at different times in William’s life, no public congratulations were made public from Prince Harry, who recently welcomed his daughter Lilibet Diana with Meghan Markle.

During the event in which William was accompanied by his children, he was very happy to share that moment with his young children to motivate those present who could run a half marathon, 5 kilometers or a community mile to add pounds of good causes.