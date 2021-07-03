in Movies

Prince WIlliam and Prince Harry’s Body Language at Statue Unveiling

Prince William and Prince Harry just reunited after months of tension for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue in the Kensington Palace gardens, and naturally everyone was busy analyzing their body language. The brothers have been at odds since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties, but things have been extra tense since the couples’ bombshell interview with Oprah. But! Despite everything going on behind the scenes in their relationship, William and Harry put aside their differences to prioritize honoring their late mother – though body language expert Judi James says a bit of tension was still present.

Speaking to The Sun, James noted that “Harry’s hand reached to touch his wedding ring, which is a self-comfort gesture suggesting some inner tension. Although it also hinted how much he sees his family as a source of support.”

DOMINIC LIPINSKIGetty Images

london, england july 01 prince william, duke of cambridge left and prince harry, duke of sussex unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother diana, princess of wales, in the sunken garden at kensington palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021 in london, england today would have been the 60th birthday of princess diana, who died in 1997 at a ceremony here today, her sons prince william and prince harry, the duke of cambridge and the duke of sussex respectively, will unveil a statue in her memory photo by dominic lipinski wpa poolgetty images

WPA PoolGetty Images

She continued that William and Harry’s body language indicate they’re prioritizing “their roles as Diana’s sons over their roles as brothers. Emerging side-by-side their smiles did appear slightly over-worked at first but one very telling trait was how their body language was mirrored. This kind of mimicry suggests strong subliminal bonds, hinting that old ties still bind them despite their current rifts. “

britains prince william, duke of cambridge l and britains prince harry, duke of sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue of their mother, princess diana at the sunken garden in kensington palace, london on July 1, 2021, which would have been her 60th birthday princes william and harry set aside their differences on thursday to unveil a new statue of their mother, princess diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday photo by yui mok pool afp photo by yui mokpoolafp via getty images

YUI MOKGetty Images

britains prince william, duke of cambridge l and britains prince harry, duke of sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue of their mother, princess diana at the sunken garden in kensington palace, london on July 1, 2021, which would have been her 60th birthday princes william and harry set aside their differences on thursday to unveil a new statue of their mother, princess diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday photo by dominic lipinski pool afp photo by dominic lipinskipoolafp via getty images

DOMINIC LIPINSKIGetty Images

Love to hear it! And PS if you missed the unveiling, William and Harry made the following sweet comments about Princess Diana:

“Today, on what would have been our mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength, and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”

