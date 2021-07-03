Prince WIlliam and Prince Harry’s Body Language at Statue Unveiling

Prince William and Prince Harry just reunited after months of tension for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue in the Kensington Palace gardens, and naturally everyone was busy analyzing their body language. The brothers have been at odds since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties, but things have been extra tense since the couples’ bombshell interview with Oprah. But! Despite everything going on behind the scenes in their relationship, William and Harry put aside their differences to prioritize honoring their late mother – though body language expert Judi James says a bit of tension was still present.

Speaking to The Sun, James noted that “Harry’s hand reached to touch his wedding ring, which is a self-comfort gesture suggesting some inner tension. Although it also hinted how much he sees his family as a source of support.”

She continued that William and Harry’s body language indicate they’re prioritizing “their roles as Diana’s sons over their roles as brothers. Emerging side-by-side their smiles did appear slightly over-worked at first but one very telling trait was how their body language was mirrored. This kind of mimicry suggests strong subliminal bonds, hinting that old ties still bind them despite their current rifts. “

Love to hear it! And PS if you missed the unveiling, William and Harry made the following sweet comments about Princess Diana:

“Today, on what would have been our mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength, and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better. “Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”

